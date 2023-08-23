West Ham United feel that they are 90 per cent of the way there in their efforts to sign Mohammed Kudus after sending a new bid to Ajax, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have been working hard on a swoop for Kudus and technical director Tim Steidten recently headed to Amsterdam to speak to Ajax.

A brick wall greeted West Ham’s first two offers though, with Ajax’s stance on selling Kudus having changed.

West Ham have continued to work on the swoop though and now, after sending a new bid to Ajax, are closing in.

It is suggested that West Ham believe that the deal is 90 per cent done.

West Ham’s new offer is a package worth around €45m, with a sell-on clause included in the agreement.

Kudus is keen to make the move to the London Stadium, but Ajax have been reluctant to sanction his departure.

Now West Ham can see the light at the end of the tunnel and are optimistic about taking Kudus to the Premier League this summer.