Kalmar coach Henrik Jensen is unwilling to be drawn on speculation that striker Mileta Rajovic is wanted by Watford.

Watford are expected to do business before the transfer window closes and are keen to bring in extra firepower in the final third.

Rajovic, 24, has been in fine form for Kalmar in the Swedish top flight this season, helping himself to seven goals in 20 outings.

The Dane’s performances on the pitch have seen him linked with an exit and Watford are claimed to be keen on him.

Transfer talk has only moved up a gear following Rajovic being absent from Kalmar’s Swedish Cup win at Tvaakers on Wednesday night, but Jensen does not want to be drawn on the situation.

“It’s not something I want to comment on”, the Kalmar boss said via Swedish daily Barometern.

“You must take all such questions about players in and out to [sporting director] Jorgen Petersson.”

Kalmar only signed Rajovic in the January transfer window, but could now be at risk of quickly losing him and in the middle of the Swedish season.