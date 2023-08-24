Bayer Leverkusen are no longer interested in signing Liverpool’s teenage left-back Luke Chambers this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 19-year-old full-back had a loan spell at Kilmarnock in the latter half of last season and is not a major part of Liverpool’s plans this term.

The Reds have been looking to loan him out again this summer and he did attract interest from Germany.

Leverkusen made attempts to try and get their hands on the left-back on loan for the rest of the campaign.

But according to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), Chambers is no longer a target for the German giants this summer.

They have backed out of their interest in getting their hands on the Liverpool left-back in the ongoing window.

They have signed an alternative left-back in Josip Stanisic on loan from Bayern Munich to fulfil their needs.

Liverpool will now have to find a new club for Chambers if they want to move him on with a little over a week left in the window.

The Reds are keen for him to play regular senior football this season rather than feature in the Under-21s.