Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been left irritated by Mohamed Salah, who has given Al-Ittihad the green light to approach the Reds to discuss his potential transfer, it has been claimed in Italy.

There has been talk of Saudi Arabian interest in Salah all summer but the forward has been expected to stay at Anfield this season.

However, his future has suddenly come under the scanner with just days left in the transfer window due to persistent interest from Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi side have been desperate to add another stellar name to their squad and they have been working in the background to convince Salah.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the attacker has given Al-Ittihad the go-ahead to contact Liverpool.

Salah is now opening up to a switch to the Saudi outfit in the final stretch of the ongoing transfer window.

His star man’s willingness for a transfer has annoyed Klopp who has not been planning to lose his top forward.

There are suggestions that Al-Ittihad are ready to offer Liverpool a fee of €100m for the Egyptian attacker.

A departure for Salah means Liverpool will have to scramble to find a suitable replacement with the window closing next week.

The window in Saudi Arabia is open until 20th September.