Crystal Palace are likely to tell any club that enquire about Eberechi Eze’s availability that £70m is the lowest they would consider selling him for, according to the Evening Standard.

Eze, 25, joined the Eagles from QPR in 2020 and has established himself as an important member of the London outfit.

He is of interest to Manchester City in the ongoing transfer window after Pep Guardiola’s side ended their interest in West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta.

Roy Hodgson’s side are valuing Eze at £70m and it is suggested that more clubs, besides the Cityzens, are keen on the English star.

However, the Eagles are expected to tell any suitors for Eze that they are not willing to let the attacking midfielder go for any offer lower than £70m.

Eze has so far featured in two Premier League games for Hodgson’s side this season.

He has still two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park and it is unclear which sides, besides Manchester City, are to put out feelers on him.

Now it remains to be seen whether the highly-rated player will make a switch before the transfer window slams shut, something which would be a big blow for Crystal Palace.