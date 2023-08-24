Everton target and Paris Saint-Germain star Hugo Ekitike is set to hold talks with West Ham United boss David Moyes regarding a move to the London Stadium.

The 21-year-old centre forward is in demand in the ongoing transfer window, with several sides showing interest in securing his signature.

Premier League giants West Ham and Everton are both in the race for Ekitike, who is not in the plans of PSG boss Luis Enrique.

West Ham are keen on bringing in a forward and they are pushing to convince Ekitike that the London Stadium is his best option.

Everton, who have yet to score a goal in their two Premier League games this season, are also keen on Ekitike.

It has been suggested that Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has held talks with Ekitike regarding a potential move.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Frenchman is soon to hold talks with West Ham boss Moyes.

Moyes will seek to sell a move to Ekitike as the Hammers step up their interest.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Hammers boss will be able to convince Ekitike to move to the London Stadium or whether Everton will make a move to snatch the forward from West Ham’s grasp.