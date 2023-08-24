Everton and West Ham linked striker Hugo Ekitike would prefer a move to Italy amidst interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to move on Ekitike before the transfer window closes on 1st September.

He has suitors in the Premier League where Everton and West Ham have been exploring a deal to sign the striker in the coming days.

AC Milan have also joined the race for Ekitike and are in conversations with PSG over taking him to the San Siro this summer.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Milanews.it), the forward has made his preference for a move to Italy clear to his entourage.

Ekitike would prefer moving to Serie A this season over a transfer to the Premier League or the Bundesliga.

However, AC Milan have financial constraints and are only prepared to sign him on loan for the time being.

The Rossoneri also want PSG to pay a part of his wages as they cannot afford his €3m per year salary at the moment.

His Premier League suitors have the financial muscle to pull off a deal but the forward’s preference is Italy.