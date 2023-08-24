Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has conceded that the club’s pursuit of a striker has been frustrating this summer but he is confident that he will get someone by the end of the window.

The Black Cats have signed seven new players this summer to refresh the squad that lost in the playoff semi-finals last season.

Mowbray has been insistent about adding another striker to his squad and the club have been searching for a suitable player for several weeks, but no deal is imminent.

The Sunderland boss has been clear about bringing in a new forward but conceded that there is a sense of frustration behind the scenes due to their inability to get a new forward in.

He admitted that the club are now in a race against time and money but he is hopeful that a new striker will be signed before the window closes next week.

Mowbray said in a press conference: “We’re working hard behind the scenes.

“We’re all frustrated.

“There are several things on the cusp.

“It’s time against money.

“I have to be confident we’ll have someone in before the window closes.”

Sunderland are working on several targets but for the moment no deal is imminent.