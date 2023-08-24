Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri is now set to join Leeds United after performing a dramatic U-turn on the Whites.

The Whites are looking to reshape their squad as a host of players have left the newly relegated team this summer.

Daniel Farke identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Amiri as a priority target as he has been looking to bring in creative midfield options.

However, the Germany international was suggested to be unwilling to entertain a move to the Yorkshire outfit.

In a dramatic turn of events now, according to German magazine Kicker, Amiri has changed his decision and now he is expected to join the Elland Road outfit in the coming days.

It has been suggested that the 26-year-old is prepared to join Leeds, but a further turnaround cannot be ruled out.

After a lot of negotiations with Amiri and his brother, who is also his advisor, the parties came to an agreement.

Leeds are claimed to be paying just under €6m to Die Werkself to secure the German’s services.