Leeds United’s capture of Joel Piroe from Swansea City is done and set to be announced imminently, according to WalesOnline.

The Whites pushed hard to bring in the striker and agreed a fee with Swansea for his signature.

Piroe headed north to be put through his medical paces by Leeds and it appears he has come through without an issue and now signed his contract.

The switch is completed and all that remains is for Leeds to officially confirm the arrival of the hitman.

It is claimed that an announcement is imminent and could well come this evening.

Landing Piroe will be a big boost for Leeds as they look to hand Daniel Farke the firepower needed to win promotion.

The striker was into the final year of his contract at Swansea and there was no sign of him penning an extension.

Piroe’s former club PSV Eindhoven will pocket a portion of the fee that Leeds splash out to sign the goal-getter.

There was interest in Piroe from several other clubs, including Southampton.