Liverpool target Piero Hincapie would love to move to the Premier League, but Bayer Leverkusen have not received any offers for him.

Jurgen Klopp could try to strengthen his defence before the transfer window closes and Leverkusen defender Hincapie is on the Reds’ radar.

Leverkusen are not keen on selling and it has been suggested it will take in excess of €70m to snare him away from the BayArena this summer.

However, if Liverpool do move for Hincapie then they are likely to have the player in favour of the move as, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, he would love to switch to the Premier League.

It is suggested that Hincapie could well push for the move to happen if a bid comes in which is around €40m.

Whether Liverpool intend to make a serious play for the defender before the window closes is unclear.

The Reds could look to sign another midfielder, having unexpectedly lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer.

Hincapie, 21, was snapped up by Leverkusen in the summer of 2021 and has clocked regular game time in the Bundesliga.