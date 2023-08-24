Liverpool must pay an immoral fee in order to lure away their defensive target Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen, it has been claimed in Germany.

Hincapie, 21, represents Ecuador at international level and he has been on the books at Bayer Leverkusen since 2021.

The centre-back put pen to paper on a contract extension with the German side in February this year, which tied him down at the BayArena until 2027.

Now he is subject to interest from Liverpool, with the Merseyside giants keen on bringing in defensive reinforcements this summer.

Xabi Alonso’s side are reluctant to part with the Ecuador international in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to German daily Bild, the Reds would need to fork out an immoral fee to pry Hincapie away from BayArena.

It is also suggested that the German giants will not listen to any offer lower than €70m for the highly-rated defender.

Now the jury is still out on whether the Reds will approach Leverkusen with a concrete offer for their defensive target.

Liverpool are expected to make at least one more addition before the transfer window slams shut next week.