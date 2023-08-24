Liverpool are continuing to insist that Mohamed Salah is not for sale amid big money interest from Saudi Arabia, according to The Athletic.

Al Ittihad want to sign Salah from Liverpool before the Saudi transfer window closes on 20th September.

They are prepared to pay Liverpool around the £100m mark for the striker, while Salah himself could become the highest paid player in the Saudi Pro League.

It has been suggested that Salah is now opening up to the possibility of moving to Al Ittihad this summer.

Liverpool though are firm in their stance that they do not want to sell Salah.

The Reds insist that the Egypt international attacker is not for sale.

Al Ittihad are still likely to try to tempt Liverpool into selling the 31-year-old by putting in a big offer.

Losing Salah at a late stage in the transfer window would be a hammer blow for the Reds, who are looking to return to the top four this season.