Manchester United are currently assessing the medical reports of Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and a deal could be finalised within 48 hours, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening the goalkeeper position this summer and he has brought in Andre Onana in the ongoing window.

Now the Manchester United boss wants to bring in another goalkeeper as backup, with Dean Henderson nearing an Old Trafford exit.

The Red Devils have identified Fenerbahce’s Bayindir as a candidate and it is suggested that they have agreed a deal for the 25-year-old.

Manchester United have conducted a medical on Bayindir and are currently assessing his reports.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils might complete the deal within the next 48 hours.

If all goes well, Bayindir will become the fourth signing for Manchester United this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Fenerbahce in 2019 and has made 145 appearances for the Turkish giants, keeping 44 clean sheets.