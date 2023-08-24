Manchester United have sent an official offer to secure the services of Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, according to Sky Deutschland.

The Red Devils have already signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan to replace David de Gea in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Erik ten Hag is still keen on bolstering his goalkeeping ranks before the transfer window slams shut.

It has been suggested that Manchester United are keen on landing a backup for Onana, as Dean Henderson could depart the club.

They are heavily linked with Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who has been tipped to join.

However, Manchester United have made an official bid for Vlachodimos.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper is believed to be available for around €15m and it has been suggested that he could sign a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

It is suggested there is a verbal agreement in principle in place.

Manchester United have a decision to make and it remains whether they end up getting a deal done to sign Vlachodimos before next week’s transfer deadline.