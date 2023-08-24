Manchester United are pushing to sell goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the coming days with Crystal Palace in pole position to sign him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been expected to return to Nottingham Forest this summer on a permanent deal.

The Midlands club have been in talks with Manchester United all summer but they have been unwilling to sign him on more than a loan deal.

Manchester United have already lined up a replacement for him but the club are not interested in another loan move.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils want a fee from his sale and are pushing for a permanent departure.

They are eyeing getting a fee in the region of £20m, a figure Forest cannot afford to spend at this stage of the season.

This has left Crystal Palace in pole position to get their hands on the Manchester United goalkeeper this summer.

The Eagles have been in talks with Henderson and Manchester United over working out a deal.

Manchester United need the proceeds from Henderson’s sale to show pure profit on their books for financial fair play considerations.