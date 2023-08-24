Nottingham Forest could bring in Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna in an exit deal for Tricky Trees midfielder Remo Freuler.

Steve Cooper wants to strengthen his midfield this summer and has eyes on a host of targets as the transfer window clock ticks down.

Players could also exit the City Ground though and Bologna are currently chasing the services of Forest midfielder Freuler.

Freuler is an experienced Serie A campaigner and Bologna could bring him in while sending one of their players in the opposite direction.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Nottingham Forest could snap up Dominguez, a player they are keen on, as part of a deal for Freuler to go to Italy.

Dominguez featured 31 times for Bologna last season, scoring three goals, laying on two assists and racking up ten cautions.

And the midfielder could be about to swap clubs with Freuler in the ongoing transfer window.

Now all eyes will be on the Tricky Trees to see whether they will be able to come to terms with Bologna for a deal regarding Freular and Dominguez.