Nottingham Forest have gone in with a first offer to sign Brazilian defender Murillo from Corinthians, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Forest want to support boss Steve Cooper in the remaining days of the summer transfer window and the manager is keen to strengthen at the back.

Corinthians defender Murillo is a player that the Reds have been putting in work to try to sign.

Talks have been held with Murillo’s representatives, but Nottingham Forest are now speaking with Corinthians directly.

And they have sent their first offer to Corinthians for the centre-back.

Nottingham Forest will wait to see whether the Brazilian side feel the proposal reflects Murillo’s value.

The 21-year-old defender came through the youth set-up at Corinthians and only made his top flight debut in Brazil earlier this year.

Moving to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition to the young defender, who has turned out just 13 times in Brazil’s Serie A.