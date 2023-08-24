Saarbrucken star Luca Kerber will not be joining Southampton this summer, with both his club and agent ruling it out.

Saints are busy working on possible transfers before the window slams shut next week.

New boss Russell Martin is looking to get the Saints ready for the Championship season and he is looking to strengthen his engine room with new players.

They have lost the likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse to top flight clubs whereas Ibrahima Diallo left earlier this summer as well.

Now Saints are short in terms of midfield options and they are claimed to have identified Saarbrucken’s Kerber as a potential option.

However, according to German magazine Kicker, Kerber’s club and his agent are clear that he will not leave the club this summer.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has been on Saarbrucken’s books since 2021 and is expected to fulfil his current contract, which runs out until next year.

Now it remains to be seen where the Saints will turn their attention next with Kerber poised to stay with his club this summer.