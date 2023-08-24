Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has indicated that Whites fans must remember that Willy Gnonto is still a young player who got distracted by offers.

Gnonto is back in training with the rest of the Leeds first-team squad after going on strike and slapping in a transfer request to force his way out of Leeds.

The Leeds winger was pushed out of training and the first-team dressing room but he is now available to play again after apologising to Farke for his behaviour over the last couple of weeks.

Leeds fans have already made their feelings clear towards Gnonto and there is resentment amongst them due to the way he has behaved.

But Farke indicated that the Leeds fans must cut him slack as he is still a young player who got a bit distracted because of the offers on his table.

However, the Leeds boss also conceded that his decision to not play for the team was inexcusable.

The Leeds manager said in a press conference: “We must not forget that we are talking about a 19-year-old and he was distracted by offers.

“He has apologised and spoken of the mistake.

“I’m always open to giving a second chance, we give him that, but he 100 per cent knows there is no third chance. He has to impress and work even harder.”

“The reality is we’re playing in the Championship.

“But you have to show some steel. Not to play is not acceptable.”

Leeds have remained firm on not wanting to sell Gnonto despite pressure from the player and it seems they are on their way to winning the battle to keep the winger at the club.