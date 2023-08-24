West Ham United are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old right-back had impressive loan spells at Cardiff City and Luton Town, where he was a regular part of a team that got promoted to the Premier League.

However, at Leeds, he has been unable to dislodge Luke Ayling from the team as the club’s first-choice right-back this season.

He has been an unused substitute in their last two Championship games and only has a year left on his contract at Leeds.

And it has been claimed that West Ham are amongst the clubs who have a speculative eye on him.

David Moyes is known for picking up players from the Championship and Drameh is on his radar.

Crystal Palace and Brentford have also been keeping tabs on the Leeds defender in the ongoing window.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is one of his biggest admirers and is prepared to wait until next year to get his hands on Drameh.

The defender was assured by Leeds at the start of the summer that he would be part of their plans this season.

But so far Drameh is struggling to get into the team despite proving himself in the Championship during his loan spells.