West Ham United are keen on Fulham-linked attacker Folarin Balogun, but they have yet to make a formal offer for the player, according to Daily Express.

Balogun, 22, is on the books at Arsenal and is deemed surplus to requirements at the London outfit.

Mikel Arteta’s side are keen on jettisoning the striker in the ongoing transfer window and he is of interest to Fulham and Chelsea.

West Ham are also keeping a keen eye on the Arsenal outcast, with Hammers boss David Moyes eager to bring attacking reinforcements to the London Stadium this summer.

However, it is suggested that Moyes’ side have yet to table a formal offer for the 22-year-old American international.

Moyes’ side have identified Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri as their prime attacking target in the ongoing transfer window.

And it is further claimed that the Hammers will make a late move for Balogun in the event of them missing out on landing En-Nesyri.

Balogun is eyeing leaping overboard this summer and it remains to be seen which suitors will land him before the transfer window slams shut.