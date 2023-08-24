West Ham United believe they have a 50-50 chance of successfully snapping up Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, according to Sky Sports.

Ajax attacking midfielder Kudus has been a long-standing target of Davis Moyes’ side this summer and work on a deal has been ongoing.

Moyes is desperate to bring attacking reinforcements to the London Stadium this summer after making some late midfield additions to his squad.

The London outfit had a bid for the Ghana international turned down by the Eredivisie side earlier in the transfer window.

But it has been suggested recently in some quarters that the Hammers are closing in on getting their hands on the attacking midfielder.

However, with clubs from Saudi Arabia entering the mix, West Ham now feel they have a 50-50 chance of signing the player.

The Saudi sides are likely to be able to put big money in front of Kudus.

Kudus has established himself as an attacking cornerstone at Johan Cruyff Arena and Moyes is an admirer of the Ghana star.

Now the jury is still out on whether the London outfit will be able to strike a deal with Ajax for Kudus before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.