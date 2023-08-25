Crystal Palace will not be signing Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler in the final week of the transfer window.

Draxler is surplus to requirements at PSG and the Parisians want to offload him before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted for the 29-year-old German and Crystal Palace were interested in signing him.

Roy Hodgson wants to add more quality to his squad before the end of the window and an enquiry was made by the Eagles.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Draxler will not be moving to Palace.

The Germany international was the future of interest from Crystal Palace, but no move will happen.

His future at PSG is still under the scanner but for the moment, he will not be joining Crystal Palace in the coming days.

The Eagles will have to look at other targets in order to strengthen Hodgson’s squad before next Friday’s transfer deadline.