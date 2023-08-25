Crystal Palace are hoping that their £70m valuations of both Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure will be enough to fend off the players’ suitors, according to the Evening Standard.

Eze and Doucoure are subject to precise interest from Manchester City and Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window, respectively.

The Cityzens have zeroed in on Eze after cooling their interest in West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta.

The Reds, on the other hand, are eager to bring at least another defensive-minded player to Anfield and have identified Doucoure as one of their targets.

Roy Hodgson’s side are reluctant to let the two stars go this summer and have valued both players at £70m.

With their intentions clear, the Eagles are now hoping that the combined valuation worth £140m of Eze and Doucoure will keep both the Cityzens and the Reds at bay this summer.

Eze has two years left on his contract with the Eagles while Doucoure has still four years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson’s side are eyeing improving upon last season’s displays in the Premier League this term.

And they are relying heavily on their two mainstays to fulfil their hopes of faring well moving forward.