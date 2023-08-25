Everton have gone in with a new offer for Udinese striker Beto and are continuing talks with the Italian club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sean Dyche is desperate to bring in another striker as he seeks to add goals to his Everton team.

Udinese’s Beto is firmly on Everton’s radar and the club are making an effort to bring him to Goodison Park before the transfer window closes.

The Merseyside giants went in with a €25m proposal, but now they have gone in with a fresh offer of €30m.

Udinese are sticking to their demand for a €35m fee for the hitman, however Everton are in discussions to find common ground.

The two sides are holding talks about the structure of add-ons which could be included in the deal.

Beto, 25, found the back of the net ten times in 33 outings in Serie A for Udinese over the course of last season.

With just a week left in the summer transfer window, Everton face a race against time to bring in another striker.