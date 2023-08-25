Marseille are pushing to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, but have yet to submit any bid for the player, according to Sky Sports News.

Erik ten Hag is reshaping his squad this summer and the 29-year-old centre-back is out of favour at Old Trafford.

Last season, Manchester United sent Bailly out on loan to Marseille, where he failed to establish himself as a regular and started only five league games.

Bailly has entered the final year of his contract with Manchester United and is said to be attracting interest from several outfits.

It has been claimed that Marseille are interested in taking the Red Devils star back to France but have yet to make a move for him.

The 29-year-old is also on Besiktas’ radar and he has suitors in the Premier League in the form of Fulham.

Jose Mourinho brought Bailly to Old Trafford from Villarreal and the defender has made 113 appearances for the Red Devils.

Now it remains to be seen whether Marseille will submit an official bid to sign him this summer.