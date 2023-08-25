West Ham United are still looking to land a full-back and Chelsea star Ian Maatsen is of interest to the Hammers, according to the Daily Express.

David Moyes’ side are slowly strengthening their squad after a significant early lull in the transfer window.

They have bolstered their centre-back options after scooping up Greece international Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Now the London Stadium outfit are keen on adding to their full-back ranks amid growing interest in their defender Ben Johnson.

The Irons were credited with an interest in versatile Chelsea man Maatsen and they are still keen.

Moyes’ side are still interested in Maatsen, with the Dutch star also intriguing Nottingham Forest.

Despite interest from Nottingham Forest and West Ham, it is still far from clear whether Mauricio Pochettino will sanction Maatsen’s departure from Stamford Bridge this summer.

He is admired by the Blues boss and it remains to be seen whether Moyes’ side will be able to persuade their London rivals to strike a deal for Maatsen.