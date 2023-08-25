Leeds United are considering walking away from their pursuit of Joseph Paintsil as they believe Genk have moved the goalposts during the negotiations, according to Sky Sports News.

The Whites have completed the signing of Joel Piroe who scored 19 times in the Championship for Swansea last season.

Wilfried Gnonto is likely to continue at Leeds and the club are looking to bring in more attacking reinforcements.

They have tabled a bid worth €12m for Genk forward Paintsil and were quietly confident of getting a deal done for him.

However, Leeds are now exploring withdrawing their offer for the forward at this stage of the window.

The Whites believe that they have presented a fair offer for the attacker but have been left annoyed by Genk.

Leeds feel the Belgian giants have shifted the goalposts for a deal during the negotiations.

Genk wanted to do a swap deal with Southampton involving Paul Onuachu with Paintsil moving to the Saints.

However, both the players were not interested in the move and Paintsil has told Genk that he would prefer to join Leeds.