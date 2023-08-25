Leeds United’s bid for Genk striker Joseph Paintsil also contains a sell-on clause to sweeten the deal for the Belgian giants.

The Whites have already secured the signature of Joel Piroe, who scored 19 times in the Championship for Swansea City last season.

Leeds are also set to hold on to Wilfried Gnonto and the club are now pushing to add more strength to their forward line in the last week of the window.

The Yorkshire giants have put in a bid worth €12m for the forward as they plan to get their hands on the Genk hitman.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Leeds have further tried to sweeten the offer by including a sell-on clause.

Leeds have potentially promised more money to Genk in the future if Paintsil moves onto bigger things from the Whites.

The Whites have also received a boost from the forward, who has told Genk that he would prefer a move to Leeds.

Southampton were also interested in him and wanted to sign him on a swap deal involving Paul Onuachu.

But the negotiations never took flight as both players were unconvinced about the move.