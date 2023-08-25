Leeds United target Nadiem Amiri trained with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, hinting at a problem with the potential move.

The Whites want to sign the midfielder and Leverkusen are prepared to sell him before the transfer window closes.

A fee between the two clubs has been agreed and Amiri was expected to be taking steps towards undergoing a medical with Leeds and completing the move.

However, there appears to be a problem on the player’s side, according to German magazine Kicker.

Instead of heading to complete a move to Leeds, Amiri trained with Leverkusen on Friday.

It had been suggested that Amiri was unsure about dropping into the Championship with Leeds, but he did appear to have accepted the move.

Amiri is expected to be part of Leverkusen’s matchday squad for Saturday’s Bundesliga meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has also been of interest to French giants Marseille, but their efforts to sign him began to fade, opening the door for Leeds.