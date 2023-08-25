Manchester United have put former Chelsea star Ryan Bertrand on their shortlist to replace injured left-back Luke Shaw on a temporary basis, according to the Daily Express.

Manchester United left-back Shaw is set to be sidelined for a significant amount of time after picking up a muscle injury.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the England left-back is likely to be sidelined for a longer period of time compared to yet another injured star Mason Mount.

Even Shaw’s backup Tyrell Malacia is sidelined and the Red Devils have been left scrambling for options to fill in on a short-term basis.

Former England international Bertrand is one player manager Ten Hag has shortlisted as they keep scouting for options.

Bertrand is currently a free agent after being released by Leicester City at the end of his contract on 30th July.

Manchester United are trying to find a solution for left-back before the transfer deadline day next week.

They have their third left-back Brendan Williams out on loan at Ipswich Town and it remains to be seen what they will be able to do to add another body.