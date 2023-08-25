Napoli believe Fiorentina’s asking price for Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is excessive but they are still interested in the midfielder.

Amrabat has been waiting for Manchester United to make their move to sign him over the last month.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign one more midfielder and Manchester United are interested in the Moroccan, but the club have been unable to sell the players that would have funded a move.

Fiorentina are still open to selling him but there is now fresh interest in the player from Serie A champions Napoli.

Their pursuit of Gabri Veiga crashed and burned after he accepted an offer from Saudi Arabia, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they feel Fiorentina are asking for too much money

La Viola want a fee of somewhere around €35m before sanctioning the midfielder’s sale this summer.

Napoli do not want to pay such figures for Amrabat but they remain keen on signing him.

Fiorentina are also not open to any loan formulas and are just open to a clear sale for the midfielder.

Napoli are hopeful that in the final week of the transfer window, Fiorentina will be more flexible regarding Amrabat.