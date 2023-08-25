Nottingham Forest continue discussing structure and payment terms of a deal as they close in on the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Sky Sports News.

Hudson-Odoi has been deemed surplus to requirement at Chelsea and with less than a year left on his current contract, the Pensioners are looking to offload him this summer.

There have been a number of Premier League clubs that have been circling around him but so far no move has been finalised.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are the three clubs that have been linked with a move, though the Cottagers have since moved on, making the job easier for the two latter clubs.

It now seems that Steve Cooper’s side are close to winning the race as they have sat down to discuss structure and payment terms of a fee with Hudson-Odoi’s club Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen, but struggled to make an impact.

He could now have the chance to get his career back on track at the City Ground.

The wide-man has come up against Nottingham Forest twice in his career and ended up on the winning side both times.