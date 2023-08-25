Leeds United could sign another four players before the transfer window closes next week, according to LeedsLive.

The Yorkshire giants have just completed an impressive capture of prolific goalscorer Joel Piroe, who has arrived from Swansea City.

Leeds though are showing no signs of slowing down their transfer activity, with Genk’s Joseph Paintsil and Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri also on their radar.

And it has been claimed that Leeds could well make up to four more signings before the window shuts until January.

The club are keen to make sure that new boss Daniel Farke has all the tools he needs to drive a push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds could also be tested with offers for their players while the window remains open.

Winger Luis Sinisterra has been linked with a possible exit from Elland Road, while Willy Gnonto tried and failed to force an exit.

Gnonto refused to play for Leeds and also put in a written transfer request, but the club stood firm and kept hold of him.