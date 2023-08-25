The arrival of Altay Bayindir will clear the path for Dean Henderson to leave Manchester United to join Crystal Palace, according to talkSPORT.

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Heanderson this summer, but Manchester United have been refusing to let the player go before they bring in cover for Andre Onana.

The Red Devils identified Fenerbahce star Bayindir as the ideal candidate.

And it has been suggested that Manchester United have agreed a £6m deal with the Turkish giants for the 24-year-old.

Bayindir has already undergone a medical with Manchester United and is flying in England today.

The 24-year-old’s arrival will open the path for Heanderson to leave Old Trafford this summer and link up with Roy Hodgson’s Eagles.

Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita wants to leave the club this summer, reducing Palace’s goalkeeping options.

If all goes well, then Henderson, who spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, is expected to join Crystal Palace as a replacement for Guaita.