South Korean talent Bae Jun-ho has revealed that his potential move to Stoke City could be concluded next week.

Alex Neil’s side have been busy in the ongoing transfer window and have not finished their business yet.

Stoke are keen on making further additions to their attacking ranks, with the Championship side eyeing pushing for promotion.

They want to sign Bae and the South Korean, who said goodbye to the Daejeon Hana Citizen fans after a draw with Jeonbuk in the Korean top flight today, insists that progress on the deal is happening.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder is also optimistic about concluding his switch to Neil’s side next week, before the transfer window slams shut until January.

“It is progressing well, it could be finalised next week”, Bae was quoted as saying by journalist Sungmo Lee.

Bae, 20, is on the books at Daejeon Hana Citizen and is able to operate across midfield.

He has been capped by South Korea at Under-20 level and is considered to be a bright talent.

Stoke will be hoping that the talented South Korean’s addition to the Potters’ squad will hand the side an attacking fillip moving forward.

Now all eyes will be on the talented 20-year-old attacking midfielder to see how well he will fare at the bet365 Stadium if the move is finalised.