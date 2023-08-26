Liverpool will not be able to sign defender Piero Hincapie this summer as Bayer Leverkusen have decided he is not for sale.

The Reds have been busy reshaping their squad in the ongoing transfer window and they are keen to add some more players at the business end of the window.

Defence is one area manager Jurgen Klopp has been linked with wanting to strengthen before the window slams shut.

And it has been suggested that Liverpool are mulling over landing Hincapie from the German outfit.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Bayer Leverkusen are not willing to let go of their prized asset this summer.

The 21-year-old defender is valued by his coach Xabi Alonso and is in the plans of the former Liverpool midfielder.

Hincapie is a cornerstone in the German outfit’s defence, featuring in 30 games for them in the Bundesliga.

As such, Leverkusen have decided there is no amount that Liverpool could offer which they would be prepared to accept.

Now, the Reds will need to shift their attention to another defender and it remains to be seen whether they can sign a defender in the coming days.