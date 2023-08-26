Al Ittihad have set a deadline by which time they want to know if they can sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

In the ongoing transfer window, the Reds witnessed the departure of Fabinho to Saudi PIF-backed Al Ittihad.

And now they are facing the Jeddah outfit’s interest yet again in another of their stars as the Saudi Pro League giants are keen on landing Salah.

It has been suggested that the Saudi Arabian outfit are willing to go all out in their pursuit of the Egyptian talisman.

Al Ittihad though do not want the pursuit to drag on and, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, they want to know if they can sign Salah by 28th August.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on holding onto the Egyptian at the business end of the transfer window.

Salah though is suggested to be ready to take up the offer from Al Ittihad.

Salah still has two years remaining on his contract with Liverpool and the Anfield outfield are hoping to see another stellar spell from their attacking talisman this term.