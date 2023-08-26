 

The Toffees are desperate to bring in a forward to solve their goalscoring issues in the ongoing window.

 

Everton have their eyes set on 25-year-old Udinese star Beto, who scored ten times for the Italian outfit in Serie A last season.

 

 

 

The Merseyside giants tabled an initial bid of €25m which they saw getting rejected as it failed to match Udninese’s expectations.

 

Everton went in with an improved second bid of €30m and which is close to the Italian outfit’s €35m asking price.

 

 

Both clubs are in negotiations and according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Everton are closing in on the signature of the 25-year-old.

 

The centre-forward is expected not to be part of Udinese’s travelling squad for Salernitana on Monday.

 

 

It is said that Beto is keen on a move to Goodison Park and Everton are optimistic about sealing the deal.

 