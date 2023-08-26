Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano is pushing the club’s board to resolve the situation around Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat has been a topic of discussion all summer due to interest from Manchester United who are keen to sign him.

The midfielder has rejected offers to move to Saudi Arabia and has been keen on a transfer to Old Trafford.

The uncertainty around his future has led to him training away from the rest of the Fiorentina first-team squad.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Fiorentina coach is now losing patience with the midfielder’s situation.

He is now pushing the club hierarchy to resolve the player’s future one way or the other as soon as possible.

Amrabat is an important player but Italiano has been left frustrated by the disruption the situation has brought.

Manchester United remain interested in him but they have struggled to offload the players needed to bring him in.

There are still suggestions that the Old Trafford are trying to sign him before next Friday’s transfer deadline.