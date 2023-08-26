Nottingham Forest are hoping to be third-time lucky in approaching Benfica for another target they have identified in the form of goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Steve Cooper’s side are keen on making further additions to their goalkeeping ranks in the ongoing transfer window.

They have signed Matt Turner from Arsenal and are now looking at Vlachodimos in a bid to bolster their squad depth between the sticks, with Dean Henderson poised for Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest have already tried to sign Morato and Florentino from Benfica this summer, but on both occasion the Portuguese giants have been unwilling to sell.

And according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Cooper’s side are now hoping to be successful in their third attempt to sign a player from the Primeira Liga giants.

Vlachodimos was also one of the goalkeeping targets for Manchester United this summer but the Red Devils ultimately moved elsewhere.

The Greek star has so far made 151 league appearances for Benfica since he arrived at the Lisbon outfit in 2018.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Tricky Trees will be able to land their goalkeeping target from Benfica before the transfer window slams shut.