Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri turned his back on a solid financial offer from Leeds United to stay with the German outfit.

Leeds are keen on strengthening their midfield and boss Daniel Farke is pushing for a midfielder.

Leverkusen’s Amiri is a player Leeds have been chasing, with Farke aware of his qualities from his time as a coach in the Bundesliga.

The Whites agreed a deal with Leverkusen to sign the 26-year-old in recent days, but Amiri has rejected a move to Elland Road this summer.

It has been suggested that the German midfielder is unsure of a move to the Championship, which he considers dropping down a level.

Amiri’s decision has raised some eyebrows and, according to German magazine Kicker, the financial package from Leeds was a good one.

Leeds were offering Amiri a four-year contract which would have seen the player not lose any money on his Leverkusen salary.

And if Leeds were to win promotion to the Premier League, Amiri would have pocketed a huge pay rise.

All eyes will be on what Leeds do next as they try to strengthen Farke’s squad.