Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has insisted that the team are still fighting despite their horrendous start to the season.

Their horror start to the season continued today when they lost 1-0 against Wolves at Goodison Park.

Everton have lost the first three league games of the campaign for the first time since the 1990/91 season and also equalled their longest run of matches without scoring a goal from the beginning of the league campaign.

Doucoure conceded that the result is hard to take as he believes Everton were the better side on the pitch and Wolves were not looking great.

But he conceded that their lack of cutting edge in front of goal is the reason they are struggling at the moment.

The midfielder was quoted as saying by the BBC: “It’s very difficult to take.

“I think we were the better team, but as we know, we need to be clinical.

“We need to score that goal. We need to be more clinical. Wolves were not in the best shape today.

“We need to be more aggressive around the box.”

The home fans made their feelings known at the end of the game after Sean Dyche’s side were booed off the pitch.

Doucoure conceded that he understands the frustration of the fans but insisted that the team are still fighting and they both need each other to get out of the rut.

“The supporters come each week to support us and we need to give something back.

“At the moment, we don’t. We need to take responsibility.

“At the moment, the team is fighting. We need more from each other.”