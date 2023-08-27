Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has lavished praise on the midfield performance Ethan Ampadu produced in the Whites’ 4-3 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Leeds posted their first league win of the season in a seven-goal thriller at Portman Road and put their first three point haul on the board in the Championship.

The forward line bagged the accolades in a high-scoring game at Ipswich but Newsome highlighted the performance Ampadu produced in the middle of the park for Daniel Farke’s side.

The former title-winning defender believes the Welshman was a leader in midfield for Leeds and set the pace of the game with his ability to win back the ball and lead the press for the team.

Newsome feels it was the best performance Ampadu has produced in a Leeds shirt since joining the club in the summer.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He broke play up well today, used possession well and yes, it was the best performance I have seen.

“Archie Gray was great alongside him as well, but Ampadu definitely led from the front, picked up second balls, got in and around and put the press on.

“I thought he was really good.”

It remains to be seen whether Ampadu features in Leeds’ EFL Cup clash against Salford City on Tuesday night when Farke is expected to field a rotated line-up.