Charlton Athletic sacked Dean Holden as manager by text message, according to talkSPORT.

Following a run of five consecutive defeats, which included an EFL Cup exit at the hands of a League Two side, Charlton took the decision to sack Holden.

The former Bristol City boss was handed the job in December last year and Charlton finished tenth in League One on his watch.

Hopes were high at the Valley this term, but Holden’s poor start sealed his fate.

However, question marks may be raised over the brutal manner in which he received the news, with Holden being sacked by text message.

His assistant Danny Senda and goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell have also been shown the door.

Jason Pearce has taken over at Charlton on an interim basis, with Anthony Hayes assisting him.

Charlton are next due to face Fleetwood Town at home at the weekend, followed by an EFL Trophy game against Crawley Town.