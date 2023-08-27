Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is in the thinking of Championship heavyweights Southampton in the final days of the transfer window, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Following successful loan spells at Cardiff City and Luton Town, where he was a regular in a team that got promoted to the Premier League, Drameh is finding it hard to break into the side.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has continued to trust Luke Ayling at right-back and the 21-year-old has continued to remain an option from the bench.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is a big fan of the player and is even prepared to wait until next summer to sign him given the fact he only has a year left on his contract.

But it has been claimed that Drameh is very much on Southampton’s radar for the final days of the ongoing window as well.

Martin wants to add more depth to his squad before the window slams shut on Friday, as he aims to steer the Championship heavyweights back to the Premier League.

The Southampton boss is considering making a move for his long-term target in the coming days.

With only a year left on his contract, Leeds could have a decision to make on the player soon.

Drameh wants to play regular football this season after making waves at Cardiff City and Luton Town.