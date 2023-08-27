Championship side Hull City have emerged as strong contenders to sign Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton on loan, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Highly rated midfielder Morton is expected to move from Liverpool on loan before the transfer window closes and the Championship is expected to be his destination.

Morton has been linked with several sides, but Hull are now emerging as strong contenders to scoop him up on a temporary arrangement.

He was on loan in the Championship last season at Blackburn Rovers and played a big role for the Ewood Park outfit.

Liverpool will be looking to make sure that Morton once again is on the grass week in, week out this season.

A move to Hull could provide that and the Tigers have started the new season with seven points from four games.

They are next in action after the transfer window has closed, away at Leicester City, and Morton could feature if he joins.

He missed a chunk of pre-season with Liverpool due to a foot injury, but is now back and fully fit.