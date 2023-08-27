Charlton Athletic have sacked manager Dean Holden as boss, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks are looking to push for promotion from League One this season, but have had a poor start to the campaign.

A 2-1 loss at the hands of Oxford United on Saturday has left them sitting in 19th place in the League One standings with just three points from their opening five games.

Charlton have lost their last five games on the bounce, including an EFL Cup defeat at the hands of Newport County.

And it appears to have been too much for the club’s powerbrokers to accept, with Holden being shown the door.

While Charlton are yet to confirm Holden’s exit, it is claimed that he has been sacked and other backroom staff have also been shown the door; assistant Danny Senda and goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimmell are thought to have gone.

With just days left in the summer transfer window the timing may be considered less than ideal.

It is unclear if Charlton know who they want to come in and replace Holden as they plan for the future under a new boss.

They next face fellow strugglers Fleetwood Town at the weekend.