Everton want to get into the fight for the signature of PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, for whom Paris Saint-Germain are expected to soon make an offer.

A host of big clubs have marked Bakayoko out as a hugely promising prospect and have been testing the water over a possible bid.

PSV Eindhoven are firmly opposed to selling the forward, but the situation might change if they are dumped out of the Champions League by Rangers this week.

PSG are ready to take action regardless and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, will make a bid of around €25m at the start of the week.

Everton will not let PSG move unopposed and it is claimed they are desperate to get into the fight for Bakayoko.

Fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace could enter the race if they lose Eberechi Eze.

PSV Eindhoven would want at least €30m plus bonuses if they have to let Bakayoko go.

The attacker has already provided four assists in three outings in PSV Eindhoven’s Champions League qualifiers.